(Eds: Corrects location) BJP’s Sankalp Patra poll manifesto will be guarantee for Maharashtra’s development: PM Modi at rally in Chandrapur district.
PTI | Buldhana | Updated: 12-11-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
(Eds: Corrects location) BJP's Sankalp Patra poll manifesto will be guarantee for Maharashtra's development: PM Modi at rally in Chandrapur district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Sankalp Patra
- Modi
- Maharashtra
- development
- manifesto
- Chandrapur
- rally
- politics
- election
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh's USD 7.5 Billion Development Surge in Amaravati
Major Developments in Health Industry: New Drug Approval, E. coli Safety, and Corporate Controversies
Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov terms Sino-India pact on border 'postive development' in bilateral ties.
New Developments on the National Census and Political Maneuverings
Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development