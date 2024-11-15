PM Narendra Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore from Bihar's Jamui on tribal icon Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.
PTI | Jamui | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:07 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore from Bihar's Jamui on tribal icon Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rachel Reeves: Charting Britain's Path to Economic Growth
Greece's Minimum Wage Tied to Economic Growth
Forecasts Point to Sustained Global Economic Growth Amid Key Interest Rate Cuts
World Bank Report Unveils Breakthrough in Tracking Economic Growth
Nepal's Foreign Investment Boom: A Promise of Economic Growth