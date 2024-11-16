PM Modi interacts with BJP workers as part of ''Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot'' programme ahead of November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi interacts with BJP workers as part of ''Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot'' programme ahead of November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manoj Jarange's Strategic Shift: Withdraws Political Support in Maharashtra Elections
Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange Withdraws Political Support for Maharashtra Polls
AAP Gears Up for Elections with Grassroots Campaign and Strategic Initiatives
India's Kho Kho Revolution: A Grassroots Renaissance
BJP's Drive Against Infiltrators: A New Electoral Strategy?