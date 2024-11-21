It is for the company to give clarification and defend itself. Law will take its own course: BJP on US charges against Adani Group.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
It is for the company to give clarification and defend itself. Law will take its own course: BJP on US charges against Adani Group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Washington Upholds Carbon Emission Law Amid Controversy
Meghalaya Cabinet Greenlights Crucial Amendments to Building Byelaws and Forensic Science Rules
Meghalaya Cabinet Greenlights Amendments to Building Byelaws and Forensic Science Rules
Reddy Criticizes Kalyan for Targeting Dalit Minister Amid Law and Order Crisis
Court Upholds Dismissal of Man's Dowry Case Against In-Laws