SC issues notice on Himachal Pradesh govt's plea challenging HC order quashing appointment of six chief Parliamentary secretaries.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:56 IST
- Country:
- India
SC issues notice on Himachal Pradesh govt's plea challenging HC order quashing appointment of six chief Parliamentary secretaries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Susie Wiles: Trump's Historic Chief of Staff Appointment
Giuliani Faces Contempt Threat: Legal Battle with Georgia Election Workers Heats Up
High Court Deliberates on Solanki's Bail Plea Amid Legal Battle
Tension in Pennsylvania: McCormick's Legal Battle Over Provisional Ballots
Diddy's $50 Million Bail Bid: A Legal Battle Unfolds