BJP's Rahul Narwekar, speaker in the outgoing Maharashtra assembly, retains Colaba by margin of 48,581 votes: ECI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:37 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
