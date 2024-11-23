Results of all 288 Maharashtra assembly seats out; BJP wins 132, Shiv Sena 57, NCP 41, Congress 16, Shiv Sena (UBT) 20, and NCP (SP) 10.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:08 IST
