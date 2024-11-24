All sections of society supported BJP in Maharashtra assembly polls: Party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 14:17 IST
- Country:
- India
All sections of society supported BJP in Maharashtra assembly polls: Party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
If PM Modi had his ways, he would have brought star campaigners from abroad for Jharkhand elections, alleges CM Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand assembly elections scheduled before time as BJP could not bear a tribal completing five year-tenure, claims CM Hemant Soren.
Thane's Digital Electoral Flip-Book Unveiled Ahead of November Elections
Modi Targets Congress Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Tax Raids Shake Jharkhand Ahead of Elections