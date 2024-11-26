Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh draws with defending champion Ding Liren in second game of World Chess Championship in Singapore.
PTI | Singapore | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:29 IST
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh draws with defending champion Ding Liren in second game of World Chess Championship in Singapore.
