Shiv Sena will fully support BJP’s decision to name the next Maharashtra CM, there is no speed breaker from our side: Eknath Shinde.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:13 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
