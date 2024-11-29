Odisha poll results surprised big political experts who had completely rejected idea of BJP forming govt in state: PM Modi.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha poll results surprised big political experts who had completely rejected idea of BJP forming govt in state: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Government Faces Criticism After Doctor's Stabbing Incident
Rural Demand and Government Spending: Pillars of India's Economic Growth
Innovative Strategies for Managing Government Debt: Stochastic Models and GDP-Linked Securities
First phase polling indicates BJP will form government in Jharkhand with absolulte majority, claims UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
BJP Leader Accuses Jharkhand Government of 'Jihad Welfare'