Maharashtra BJP legislature party meeting begins in Mumbai's Vidhan Bhawan to elect new leader.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra BJP legislature party meeting begins in Mumbai's Vidhan Bhawan to elect new leader.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- BJP
- meeting
- election
- leader
- politics
- Mumbai
- Vidhan Bhawan
- legislature
- state
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Abkhazia Turmoil: Leadership Resignation Amid Russian Business Expansions
Mumbai Sees Major Voter Roll Update Ahead of Upcoming Polls
Global Unity: G20 Leaders Unite Against Hunger at Landmark Summit
Mumbai Gears Up for Crucial Assembly Polls with Over One Crore Voters
Leaders Pay Tribute to 'Iron Lady' Indira Gandhi on Her 107th Birth Anniversary