Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in extortion case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in extortion case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Naresh Balyan
- bail
- extortion case
- MLA
- AAP
- court
- legal
- politician
- law
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade
Manipur's NDA MLAs Demand Action Against Militants
Wyoming Court Blocks Anti-Abortion Laws, Upholds Constitutional Rights
Delhi's Civic Revamp: MCD Sets December 2024 Deadline for MLA-LAD Projects
Manipur Turmoil: MLAs Unite Against Rising Lawlessness