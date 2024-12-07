Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich knocks three times on Notre Dame's doors, officially marking cathedral's reopening, reports AP.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:50 IST
Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich knocks three times on Notre Dame's doors, officially marking cathedral's reopening, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Notre Dame
- archbishop
- cathedral
- Paris
- reopening
- restoration
- culture
- heritage
- iconic
- landmark
Advertisement