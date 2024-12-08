Syrian state TV airs video saying President Bashar Assad overthrown and all jail detainees freed, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 08-12-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 11:31 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
