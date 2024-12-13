Chhattisgarh was pushed into darkness during five years of Congress rule: BJP president J P Nadda in Raipur.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh was pushed into darkness during five years of Congress rule: BJP president J P Nadda in Raipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- BJP
- Congress
- JP Nadda
- Raipur
- political tensions
- criticism
- leadership
- darkness
- governance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi MPs Urge Implementation of Health Scheme Amid Political Tensions
India's Shift to Self-Reliance in Defense Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Controversial Waqf Extension Sparks Opposition Criticism
Political Tensions Flare Over Ajmer Sharif Dargah Survey
Bomb Threats Target Connecticut Lawmakers Amid Political Tensions