People feel BJP is a guarantee of good governance which is reflected in the huge support it is getting: PM Modi in Jaipur's Dadiya.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 13:15 IST
Country:
India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
