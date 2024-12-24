Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan appointed Bihar Governor: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 21:25 IST
