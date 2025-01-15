Russia launches massive aerial attack against Ukraine, forcing country to introduce preventive power cuts, official says, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:44 IST
Russia launches massive aerial attack against Ukraine, forcing country to introduce preventive power cuts, official says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- aerial attack
- power cuts
- conflict
- tensions
- official
- reports
- AP
- preventive
Advertisement