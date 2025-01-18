RG Kar case accused Sanjay Roy found guilty of rape and murder governed under sections 64, 66 and 103 (1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:37 IST
- Country:
- India
RG Kar case accused Sanjay Roy found guilty of rape and murder governed under sections 64, 66 and 103 (1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Periya Double Murder Verdict: Justice Served
Periya twin murder: CBI court sentences 10 to double life imprisonment.
2002 murder case: SC asks Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 4 others to respond to CBI plea against their acquittal.
Justice Served: Life Sentences in Kasaragod Twin Murder Case
Periya twin murder: Four including former CPI(M) MLA get five years imprisonment.