BJP to launch SIT probe into AAP govt 'irregularities', 'scams' if voted to power in Delhi: Anurag Thakur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:57 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP to launch SIT probe into AAP govt 'irregularities', 'scams' if voted to power in Delhi: Anurag Thakur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- SIT probe
- AAP
- Delhi
- elections
- Anurag Thakur
- irregularities
- scams
- power
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tariq Anwar Condemns BJP's Controversial Remarks Amidst Delhi Elections
Congress Launches 'Pyari Didi' Scheme for Delhi Elections: Empowering Women with Financial Support
Congress Gears Up for Delhi Elections: Dikshit's Challenge
Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Confident of AAP Victory Amidst Political Showdown
India gold standard of elections, it's a shared legacy for all of us including all political parties: CEC Rajiv Kumar.