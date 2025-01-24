Roof of unit at Bhandara ordnance factory collapsed due to blast; 13 to 14 persons rescued: Official.
PTI | Bhandara | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:53 IST
Roof of unit at Bhandara ordnance factory collapsed due to blast; 13 to 14 persons rescued: Official.
