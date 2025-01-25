YSRCP leader V Vijaysai Reddy meets VP Jagdeep Dhankhar, submits his resignation as Rajya Sabha MP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 12:12 IST
- Country:
- India
