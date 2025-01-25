After coming to power in Delhi, BJP will clean Yamuna in 3 years: Amit Shah at launch of final part of party's poll manifesto.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:59 IST
- Country:
- India
After coming to power in Delhi, BJP will clean Yamuna in 3 years: Amit Shah at launch of final part of party's poll manifesto.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Liberal Leadership Race Heats Up Ahead of 2025 Elections
Urban Futures Redefined: Sustainable Growth and Environmental Preservation Strategies
Delhi Gears Up for Assembly Elections: New Legislative Race Begins
BJP Strategizes for 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections Amid Leadership Meetings
AAP and BJP Spar Amid Voter Fraud Allegations as Delhi Elections Loom