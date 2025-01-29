Mumbai court sends accused arrested for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan in 14-day judicial custody.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai court sends accused arrested for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan in 14-day judicial custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Saif Ali Khan
- stabbing
- actor
- judicial custody
- investigation
- entertainment
- crime
- safety
- news
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jack Smith Defends Legal Integrity in Trump Investigation
BJP Demands Fair Investigation in Alleged Cow Attack Case
Walmik Karad, accused in extortion case linked to murder of sarpanch in Beed, gets 14-day judicial custody, charged under MCOCA: Police.
Judicial Custody for Maharashtra Minister's Aide in High-Profile Extortion Case
Reuters Entertainment News Summary