36 drugs for cancer, rare diseases to be exempt from basic customs duty, says FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:25 IST
- Country:
- India
36 drugs for cancer, rare diseases to be exempt from basic customs duty, says FM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Curelo: Revolutionizing Doorstep Healthcare with 10-Minute Blood Collect
Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters
FlySafair's Request for Ministerial Exemption Declared Premature Amid Legal Proceedings
Rooftop Helipad Launch Elevates Emergency Healthcare in City
Medicare Price Negotiations Target Diabetes and Weight-loss Drugs