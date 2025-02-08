After 29 rounds, BJP leading by over 61,000 votes over SP in Milkipur assembly constituency: Official announcement at counting centre.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:54 IST
- Country:
- India
