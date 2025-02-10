Firing near gurdwara at Nanded in Maharashtra, two injured: Police.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Firing near gurdwara at Nanded in Maharashtra, two injured: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- firing
- Nanded
- gurdwara
- shooting incident
- Maharashtra
- injured
- police
- safety
- investigation
- violence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrating Unity: Maharashtra's 76th Republic Day
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurls national flag at Republic Day celebrations in college at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra.
Five persons killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar and Harda districts: Police.
Manipur Police Officers Honored with Prestigious Medals
Fiery Protests: Self-Immolation Attempts on Republic Day in Maharashtra