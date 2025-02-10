Kinnar Akhara's Kaushalya Nand Giri says Mamta Kulkarni has resigned from Mahamandaleshwar post.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:22 IST
- India
