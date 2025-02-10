A man aged 37, diagnosed with rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barre Syndrome, dies in Pune; toll up to 7: Health officials.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Number of suspected deaths due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome in Maharashtra rises to four, tally of cases reaches 140: officials.
Maharashtra Faces Guillain-Barré Syndrome Crisis: Four Deaths, 140 Cases