Two persons dead in blast at firecracker factory in Kotwalbudi in Nagpur's Katol tehsil: Police official.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-02-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 14:52 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
