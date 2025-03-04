Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco reports a $106.25 billion profit in 2024, down 12% from prior year on lower energy prices, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:50 IST
Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco reports a $106.25 billion profit in 2024, down 12% from prior year on lower energy prices, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BlueScope Steel Benefits from U.S. Tariffs - A Booster for North American Profits
Sattva Sukun Lifecare's Profits Soar Amidst Robust Growth
Genesys International Reports Boost in Profits Amidst Revenue Surge
Indian economy has an environment in which investments yielding good returns, profit booking also happening, says FM on FII selling.
Profits Soar Across Indian Companies: Innovative Growth Strategies Lead the Way