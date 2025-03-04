Pope Francis no longer needs mechanical ventilation, just high-flow supplemental oxygen, the Vatican says, reports AP.
PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:14 IST
