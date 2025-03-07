French minister says train services, roads reopening after disposal operation of World War II bomb, reports AP.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:52 IST
French minister says train services, roads reopening after disposal operation of World War II bomb, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi minister Pankaj Singh gets health, transport, IT, announces CM Rekha Gupta.
The Kochi Water Metro: A Model for Inland Water Transport
Illegal Cattle Transport Bust on Maharashtra Highway
Supreme Court Criticizes Assam's Pursuit of Beef-Transport Case
Pankaj Singh Champions Free Public Transport and Healthcare Reforms