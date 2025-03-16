Centre gave Rs 1,500 crore for development of Bodoland which has population of 35 lakh: Amit Shah in Assam's Kokrajhar.
Centre gave Rs 1,500 crore for development of Bodoland which has population of 35 lakh: Amit Shah in Assam's Kokrajhar.
