Gaza's ministry of health says at least 44 people have been killed in morning airstrikes by Israel, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-03-2025 07:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 07:15 IST
Gaza's ministry of health says at least 44 people have been killed in morning airstrikes by Israel, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israel
- airstrikes
- casualties
- conflict
- Middle East
- tensions
- AP
- health ministry
- morning attack
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Europe Seeks United Front for Ukraine Peace Plan Amid Transatlantic Tensions
Unity Amidst Conflict: 'No Other Land' Claims Documentary Oscar
China and U.S. Braced for Escalating Trade Tensions
Ceasefire Tensions: Humanitarian Crisis Looms in Gaza
Political Tensions Rise in Tamil Nadu Over Governance and Language Dispute