Palestinian health officials say death toll from new Israeli offensive in Gaza has jumped to 413, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:45 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
