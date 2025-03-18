Russia's state news agency Tass quotes Kremlin spokesman as saying that the Putin-Trump phone call has ended, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:23 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
