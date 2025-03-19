Telangana Budget estimates revenue expenditure of Rs 2.27 lakh cr and capital expenditure of Rs 36,504 crore for 2025-26.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-03-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:26 IST
