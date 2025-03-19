Cabinet approves Rs 2,790 crore for dairy development in country: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:25 IST
Cabinet approves Rs 2,790 crore for dairy development in country: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
