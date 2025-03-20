At least 26 Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, four in Kanker: officials.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:24 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
