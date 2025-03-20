Gaza's Health Ministry says Israeli strikes overnight into Thursday have killed 85 people, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:59 IST
Gaza's Health Ministry says Israeli strikes overnight into Thursday have killed 85 people, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Another South Sudan minister arrested in escalation of standoff
Deadly Attacks on Syrian Villages: A Tragic Escalation
Maharashtra Grapples with Guillain-Barre Syndrome Outbreak: 12 Fatalities Reported
Conflict Escalation in Coastal Syria Alarms UN
Escalation in Eastern Congo: M23's New Advancement