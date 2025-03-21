18 BJP MLAs suspended from Karnataka assembly for 6 months for ''disrespecting'' the Chair.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
