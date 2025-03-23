Left Menu

BJP removed photos of Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar from government offices within 48 hours of coming to power in Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 18:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

