Invaders should not be glorified, any glorification must stop: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Aurangzeb grave row.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Invaders should not be glorified, any glorification must stop: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Aurangzeb grave row.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swift Action in Uttar Pradesh Post-Rainfall: CM Yogi Adityanath’s Directives
Transformative Leadership: From Lawlessness to Prosperity in Uttar Pradesh
Chronicle of Olympic Leadership: A History of IOC Presidents
Restoring the Shahi Jama Masjid: A Tale of History and Tension
Embezzlement at Uttar Pradesh Malls: Employees Under Fire