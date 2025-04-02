Delhi LG's defamation case: Court asks activist Medhak Patkar to appear on April 8 when it will pronounce sentence.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:45 IST
- Country:
- India
