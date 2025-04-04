In the meeting with Yunus, Modi underlined India's desire to forge positive, constructive relationship with Bangladesh: Misri.
PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:18 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
