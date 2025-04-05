We hope that Sri Lankan government will fulfil aspirations of Tamil people: PM Modi after talks with President Dissanayake.
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:27 IST
We hope that Sri Lankan government will fulfil aspirations of Tamil people: PM Modi after talks with President Dissanayake.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Tamil
- aspirations
- Sri Lanka
- Dissanayake
- government
- community
- discussion
- concerns
- needs
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Harish Rawat Accuses Government of Misusing Central Agencies for Political Gain
Congress Criticizes Government's Alleged Preference for Trump and Musk Amid Social Media Controversy
Empowering Women: Maharashtra Government's Path to Social Equality
Explosion in South Goa's Ammunition Warehouse Shocks Community
Sudanese Army Secures Key Government Buildings Amid Ongoing Conflict