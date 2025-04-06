Accountability, strengthening of ideology to be Congress' watchwords going forward: Sachin Pilot.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Accountability, strengthening of ideology to be Congress' watchwords going forward: Sachin Pilot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kirsty Coventry's Historic Leadership in the IOC: A New Era for Women's Equality
Punjab Kings' Quest for IPL Glory Under Ponting's Leadership
Punjab Kings Aim for IPL Glory Under Ponting's Leadership
Suryakumar Yadav's Flexible Batting Strategy to Lead Mumbai Indians
Global Eyes on India: Rising with Innovation and Leadership