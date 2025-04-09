Treasury Secretary says Prez Trump will keep a 10% baseline tariffs on most countries while escalating action against China, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:20 IST
